Kate Middleton is not only a fashion icon and an awe-inspiring humanitarian but also a great mother. Her parenting methods surely do not fail to impress us. As per the new report, the Duchess of Cambridge has put in force a unique method to communicate with her kids, particularly in public.

According to The Sun, the royal mother uses a "secret language of sorts" to communicate with her elder kids Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four and inform them that they are acting up. Refraining from using harsh language or gesture, the mother-of-three, uses some phrases to keep their behaviour in check.

Some of the code word phrases are "calm down" and "let's take a break."

Speaking with the abovementioned publication, Dr Rebecca Chicot, the founder of Essential Parent and author of the Calm and Happy Toddler, revealed that Kate is a "sensitive and warm mum." And she reportedly follows what is known as an authoritative style of parenting the trending parenting method.

"This is called an authoritative style of parenting that is now encouraged. This is compared to an autocratic parenting that was encouraged in some circles in Victorian times (e.g. children should be seen and not heard)," Chicot said.

Apart from these code words, Kate also uses touch to make an indication to her children. She may gently touch the kids' heads and remind them to check their behaviour.

She used these methods when George started acting up during her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.

"It's very hard for any parent to have to parent in public. She seems to be good at making warm contact 'touch to the head' which is a nice connection," the parenting expert said.

While it can get a bit tricky to deal with cranky kids in public, the duchess always maintains her poise and calm. With immense grace and royalty, the royal mother tackles her kid gently.

Another remarkable way she uses to tell her kids off is by talking to them at their eye level. As per the expert, this allows the children to be children.

"She gets down to their level to talk to them but lets them be children. She has a lovely balance of sensitivity and gentle boundaries. She doesn't expect them to behave like little adults and knows that children go through perfectly natural stages like tantrums," Chicot added.

Kate is a busy mom with multiple engagements in a day and frequent travels. However, she continues to do her motherly duties with "firmness and warmth."