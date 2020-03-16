Kate Middleton and her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis stepped out together to do some shopping at a local supermarket at King's Lynn on Sunday.

For the weekend, the Cambridges reportedly retreated to their Norfolk cottage Anmer Hall, located close to Sandringham Estate. The royal mother took the time to go shopping with all her three children to a branch of Sainsbury supermarket leaving the onlookers surprised. The royals were apparently there to buy some clothes at the supermarket.

According to Hello, the royals were spotted at the busy supermarket by shopper and onlooker Kate Carter, who is the founder of Ugly Duckling Creations. As per the report, Carter could not believe that she was standing only two feet away from Kate Middleton and her children.

"She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful," she said. "They were so well behaved," Carter added.

The onlooker was totally stunned to see the royals at the local supermarket, she said. She reportedly first noticed Charlotte who was dressed in a green jacket that she wore on Christmas Day. Then, she saw the Duchess of Cambridge, who was carrying the youngest, Louis in her arms. They were all searching through the clothing collection of the store.

"She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute," Carter told the publication.

She went on to reveal that the royal mum kept it casual for the weekend shopping spree in a pair of jeans and a beige jacket. "Even in casualwear she looked absolutely beautiful," she added.

This is not the first time Carter stumbled upon the royals in public. She was reportedly one of the onlookers in the crowds at Sandringham during the annual Christmas walk to the church. At the time, she had presented Charlotte with one of her own creations, a doll.