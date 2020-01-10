Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards says that Prince Harry has become more sensitive with the press and has become distant with his family after he married Meghan Markle.

Edwards observed the many changes that transpired in the Duke of Sussex's behaviour after he married Meghan Markle. Suffice to say, he pointed out that the former "Suits" star has changed the Prince greatly in many ways that may not be favourable to the Royal Family.

He mentioned their shock announcement about stepping back from becoming "senior" members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not consult other family members before they announced the big move on Instagram. They made the royals, especially Queen Elizabeth II, "deeply disappointed" with their sudden decision.

Edwards said that their intent to become "financially independent" is a bold move, but one that has "divided the Royal Family." Apart from becoming part-time royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also expressed their intent to divide their time between the U.K. and North America, but assured that they will continue to support the Queen.

"Nobody bothered them in six weeks in Canada and I think that was a lot for them. I could see this coming. I thought the way they behaved on a tour you could see it coming," Daily Mail quoted Edwards during Thursday's interview on "Good Morning Britain."

He added that Prince Harry has become sensitive to the British press, contrary to the past. After a royal tour, he used to join the photographers for a drink. He was fun to be around because he knows how to make people smile and laugh.

"Normally, after a tour we'd all go for a drink to the pub and Harry would pick up the bill but this time he issued writ!" Edwards said. He added, "When he says he was persecuted by the press, not one pic was published about them during their break. This has divided the royal family - and I think Harry's doing what he's told personally."

Prince Harry has changed dramatically since he became a married man. Edwards told The Sun that he has "turned into a miserable person" who is "difficult to work with." He expressed his sadness at the fact that the Duke of Sussex has also grown distant from his brother, Prince William, whom he used to be very close with.

Edwards admitted that it would be sad not to see much more of Prince Harry in royal tours. He said that it is just "really sad what's happening" with the royals and with Prince Harry after he married Meghan Markle.