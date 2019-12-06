Rumours about Queen Elizabeth II's retirement have been rife. Renewed speculation began weeks after Prince Andrew announced his retirement from royal duties in the wake of the controversy surrounding his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to PEOPLE, the rumours suggested that the 93-year-old monarch planned to give up the throne in 18 months' time when she turns 95, making way for her son Prince Charles. However, the palace official, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales' office has cleared the air shutting down the rumours.

"There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age," the spokesperson told the publication on Thursday.

The reports claiming Queen Elizabeth II's potential retirement plans are not a new phenomenon. However, this time, the rumours about the queen's retirement were prompted by the big announcement of Prince Andrew's withdrawal from public life and royal duties after his controversial interview with BBC.

This is not the first time the rumours emerged. Earlier, claims were made about the potential regency being handed over to Prince Charles by the monarch. In a biography of Prince Charles written by Robert Jobson, claims were made that "it was likely the Queen will 'trigger a period of regency,' in which she will grant her eldest son the "full power to reign."

However, as per the report, it was made clear that queen has pledged her entire life to serve the country and has no such plans. It is said that the late Margaret Rhodes, the royal's first cousin, told the publication about her "solemn declaration" that she made when she was young.

"When she was 21 that she was going to devote her life to the nation, and she has kept that vow to the letter," said the late member of the royal family.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith also pointed out that the queen just can't pull back from her duty as the head of the state. Whether it's a retirement or regency, it must go through various Regency acts.

"Under the constitution, only the Queen can give a Royal Assent to legislation, only she can appoint a Prime Minister and be consulted and encourage and warn in dealings with the Prime Minister. There is a whole range of functions that go on behind the walls of the palace," Smith said.

Queen Elizabeth II stepped up as the queen in 1952 after the death of her father King George VI. She is the longest-living and longest-serving queen of the UK and other Commonwealth realms.