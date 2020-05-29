Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, rarely make public appearances but make sure to steal the spotlight whenever they do.

However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, fans of the British royal family got to see the young royals even less as the duo isolates with their parents and younger brother Prince Louis at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, have previously made appearances as pageboy and bridesmaid at the nuptials of their aunt Pippa Middleton with James Matthews, of their uncle Prince Harry with Meghan Markle, and of their aunt Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank. They played this important role at the wedding of Sophie Carter as well, who is a close friend of their mother Kate Middleton and godmother to Charlotte.

They were likely to be joined by their little brother Prince Louis, two, for the wedding of their aunt Princess Beatrice with Jack Brooksbank which was scheduled for Friday, but got postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. The royal siblings were also expected to be pageboys and bridesmaid at the wedding of their uncle James Middleton with Alizee Thevenet, which has also been postponed indefinitely.

The new dates for both the weddings have not been announced yet, and thus the young royals will likely make their fans wait for the coming few months to see any adorable public appearances by them.

George and Charlotte are being homeschooled by the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, ever since they returned from Thomas's Battersea school in February after a coronavirus scare. Recent guidelines by the United Kingdom government have allowed year 1 and year 6 classes to reopen, which means Charlotte who is in reception can now return to the school to resume her studies. However, George is in year 2 and will likely continue to be homeschooled.

Royal editor Russell Myers suggested on "Good Morning Britain" that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will "send a message to the Government," as they are considering "keeping the children together" insisting whatever they decide will have a great effect on government and parents across the country, reports Mail Online.