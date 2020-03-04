Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their first day of the royal tour to Ireland at a reception in Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. The royal couple "followed the queen" to the iconic Dublin brewery and enjoyed a pint of the Irish beer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their three-day tour of the Republic of Ireland in the capital city. They were welcomed by Ireland's President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at their residence Áras an Uachtaráin. Following this, they attended a commemorative ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance.

Also, they met with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Leo Varadkar. After a slew of formal engagements, the couple ended their day with a reception in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. There, they were hosted by the British Ambassador Robin Barrett in Gravity Bar located at the 17th floor of the storehouse.

During the reception, the parents-of-three met with people from diverse fields of work including creative arts, sports, business, charity, television and more. They were joined by Irish actor Liam Cunningham of HBO's "Game of Thrones," and "Misfits" actor Robert Sheehan. Television personalities Deirdre O'Kane and actors Sarah Bolger and Orla Brady were among other guests at the party.

Meanwhile, the duke and duchess even interacted with the members of fire and rescue services, coast guard and ambulance service, as well as Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met representatives from Irish sport, film and television, business, charity and education sectors and of course, sampled pints of Guinness @homeofguinness #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/mfFomld9Qa — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) March 3, 2020

In their visit to the pub, Prince William and Kate Middleton retraced the footsteps of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who visited the venue during her visit in 2011. On her trip to the popular pub, she was shown how to pour a perfect pint of beer. Almost after a decade, the younger generation replicated the gesture by laying a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance and following the queen to a pub.

ðŸ» "It is not often that I find myself following The Queen @RoyalFamily to a pub!" â€” The Duke of Cambridge #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/Lg1jfWhzAi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 3, 2020

"In coming to the Guinness Storehouse, we are retracing the footsteps of my grandmother, who was shown how to pour the perfect pint here in 2011. Ladies and Gentlemen let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following The Queen to a pub! But I am looking forward to testing for myself the theory that Guinness tastes even better in Ireland than overseas!" William said in his speech at the Storehouse as quoted by Daily Mail.

He went on to thank the people present at the reception for showing support and valuing the friendship and commitment between the two countries. He took the opportunity to express his intention of strengthening this relationship in the future.

The royal tour to Ireland kicked off on Tuesday, and will end on Thursday. During the tour, the Cambridges will be visiting Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway and highlight the strong connection between the UK and Ireland.