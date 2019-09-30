Prince William and Kate Middleton are raising their three children like any other normal children. However, the Cambridges are making sure that when Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, one, grow up they are prepared for royal duties and public services.

Apart from being the members of the British Royal Family, Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents of three children. The couple are trying to raise them to become fine individuals, however it isn't an easy job because of all the privileges and luxuries they are surrounded by.

According to Express, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge may not be abiding by the royal rules and regularly breaking the royal traditions. An Amazon Prime documentary of 2016 revealed how William and Kate might be moving away from traditions when it comes to parenting their little ones.

Royal expert Ashley Pearson revealed that the couple have bought wooden toys for their children like other royal parents, but they have broken the traditions in one particular way. The royal couple is certainly "not overindulging or spoiling" their kids. They prefer being hands-on parents to their kids.

"Having said that, Kate has broken precedent in the sense that she does more for herself than anyone else in her position has ever done before," Pearson added.

All of this, reportedly, caused some disappointment in the royal household. As per the royal expert, the duchess did not grow up in a household with a lot of servants around, so she likes to do things on her own. She reportedly likes to cook and do other things for her husband and kids. Also, she enjoys keeping things private, which may not be possible with servants around.

Because of the 37-year-old royal's active participation in household chores, the head housekeeper and gardener, a married couple, quit the job. It was alleged that Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, "had been interfering with housekeeper's duties, that Kate Middleton was doing a lot for herself and that didn't sit too well with staff."

Nevertheless, the duchess has often expressed how much she loves spending time with her children. Earlier, this year, during a visit to Lavender school in honour of Children's Mental Health Week revealed how her children love to cook.

"My family makes me feel happy," Kate said.

Kate and William's son George is third in the line of succession to the British throne, followed by Charlotte and Louis.