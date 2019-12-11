Prince Andrew publicly denies allegations of underage sex IBTimes UK

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's upcoming wedding is the next highly-anticipated royal wedding. However, it may suffer the impact of Prince Andrew and Jeffery Epstein's scandal.

ET Online is reporting that Princess Beatrice's wedding planning seems to have "overshadowed" by the scandal that alleges her father Prince Andrew had an affiliation with the sex offender Jeffery Epstein. In the wake of this scandal, the Duke of York has renounced public duties.

A source has now revealed that the 31-year-old princess who is due to get married in spring 2020 is yet to decide the date of her big day. Meanwhile, Andrew's situation continues to worry family and friends.

Speaking with the above-mentioned publication, the source revealed that "the family is very disappointed at the situation," suggesting that he has "embarrassed the family."

"Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," the source added. "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father]."

Earlier this week, Daily Mail reported that princess was forced to shift the date and location of her engagement party. The December 18 party to celebrate the engagement was earlier planned at Chiltern Firehouse. It was later reduced to an intimate gathering at a friend's apartment. The choice of the venue became the cause of concern given the situation of the family in the light of Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew amassed massive criticism after he admitted that he did not regret his friendship with Epstein in an interview with the BBC. He even denied the allegations of forcing himself on a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly being trafficked by Epstein and his girlfriend.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.â£ â£ These photographs were taken by @princesseugenie. The 2nd photo shows Princess Beatriceâ€™s engagement ring, which was designed by Edo in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane.â£ â£ â€œWe are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and canâ€™t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.â€ - Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozziâ£ â£ â€œWe are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.â€ - The Duke and Duchess of York.â£ â£ â€œWe are truly delighted about Edoardoâ€™s and Beatriceâ€™s engagement. The family have known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.â€ - Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi

Meanwhile, Andrew's decision of withdrawing himself from royal duties is regarded as difficult for the queen.

"It must have been incredibly hard for the queen, his mother -- Andrew is widely regarded to be her favourite son -- but she recognised that there was a huge amount of damage being done to the monarchy," royal observer Katie Nicholl said.

