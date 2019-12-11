Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's upcoming wedding is the next highly-anticipated royal wedding. However, it may suffer the impact of Prince Andrew and Jeffery Epstein's scandal.

ET Online is reporting that Princess Beatrice's wedding planning seems to have "overshadowed" by the scandal that alleges her father Prince Andrew had an affiliation with the sex offender Jeffery Epstein. In the wake of this scandal, the Duke of York has renounced public duties.

A source has now revealed that the 31-year-old princess who is due to get married in spring 2020 is yet to decide the date of her big day. Meanwhile, Andrew's situation continues to worry family and friends.

Speaking with the above-mentioned publication, the source revealed that "the family is very disappointed at the situation," suggesting that he has "embarrassed the family."

"Everyone right now is concerned about Bea," the source added. "Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father]."

Earlier this week, Daily Mail reported that princess was forced to shift the date and location of her engagement party. The December 18 party to celebrate the engagement was earlier planned at Chiltern Firehouse. It was later reduced to an intimate gathering at a friend's apartment. The choice of the venue became the cause of concern given the situation of the family in the light of Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew amassed massive criticism after he admitted that he did not regret his friendship with Epstein in an interview with the BBC. He even denied the allegations of forcing himself on a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly being trafficked by Epstein and his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Andrew's decision of withdrawing himself from royal duties is regarded as difficult for the queen.

"It must have been incredibly hard for the queen, his mother -- Andrew is widely regarded to be her favourite son -- but she recognised that there was a huge amount of damage being done to the monarchy," royal observer Katie Nicholl said.

Beatrice announced her engagement in September through an Instagram post.