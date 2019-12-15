Princess Beatrice will reportedly walk down the aisle in June next year. However, the date must not clash with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's favourite Royal Ascot. And, it is being said that the 31-year-old royal is allowed to announce her wedding date during the New Year.

Thanks to Queen Elizabeth II there is some good news for Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It has been a tough month for Princess Beatrice. She had to cancel her engagement party scheduled at the luxury Chiltern Firehouse in London on December 18.

Unfortunately the princess was forced to shift the date and location of her engagement party, reported Daily Mail. It has been reported that the princess is upset with her father for it.

An insider revealed that Beatrice and Mozzi can reveal details about their big day in the New Year, Daily Mail reports. "Bea and Edo will finally announce their wedding date in the second week of January. The date has been described as "early summer", just before the summer social season kicks off," said a source close to the couple.

The insider also added that the couple must ensure that the date of their big day doesn't clash with the queen's favourite Royal Ascot that starts from June 16, 2020.

It was earlier being said that Beatrice and Mozzi had told few of their friends in November that The Guards' Chapel, St James's Park, had made to their final shortlist.

However, now with Prince Andrew's affiliation with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his stepping down from royal duties, the venue now seems no longer under consideration.

Andrew was the honorary Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and in that capacity his elder daughter would be pushed in front of the queue to marry at the venue. The church has a long waiting list.

"Only three weeks ago, friends were expecting to watch Bea walk down the aisle at The Guards Chapel, but that location is now looking unlikely," the source added.