A 40-year-old man named Stephen Woodall attacked a senior citizen and bit his face because the latter allegedly did not show respect to the Queen.

The incident took place at The Cabin pub in Dudley, West Midlands on July 31 last year, months after Woodall first threatened 63-year-old Philip Price on Facebook messenger.

"You need to be careful, next time I see you I'm going to kick your head in. Show a bit of respect. You might not like the Royal family but show some respect," read Woodall's message to Price in March last year.

Another message to Price featured a one-minute video clip of Woodall describing the former as a c***. He had also threatened to kick him in the head for not "showing some respect," to the Queen after Prince Philip's death.

The final attack came when Woodall spotted Price in the smoking area at the Sedgley pub in Alderwood Precinct. Woodall, who hails from Kingswinford, was immensely drunk and attacked Price stating that "you are not a Royalist, you hate the Queen."

He pushed him against a wall and bit him on the left side of his face before passers-by came to help Price who then rushed inside the bar and raised an alarm, per a report in The Mirror.

In a statement read to the court, Price said he suffered multiple strokes following the attack and was prescribed antibiotics for the infection. "I am constantly worried around other people, especially when they are behind me." Woodall, who represented himself, blamed his offence on "boyish mistakes."

Woodall also apologised during the court hearing and said: "I wish Mr Price was here today and I could apologise to him. Unfortunately, I can't turn back the hands of time, I wish I wasn't there that night."

A court has sentenced him to 12 months in prison, but his sentence has been suspended for two years. He has also been told to carry out 200 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £1,000 compensation, £340 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.