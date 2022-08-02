Omid Scobie piqued the interest of royal followers following his announcement that he has more revelations to share about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new book.

The author of "Finding Freedom" promised to share "exclusive revelations" in the couple's "new chapter of royal life." Taking to his Twitter page he wrote, "Now that it's Publishers Weekly official (🙏🏻), I can finally share that I'm working on a BRAND NEW BOOK!! So excited to be working again with Carrie Thornton at @DeyStreet @HarperCollins(US) and @MsLisaMilton at @HQstories @HarperCollinsUK (UK/Commonwealth).

The still-untitled book will arrive in 2023 and promises to focus on "a new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access, and exclusive revelations."

Scobie has been the spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since the release of "Finding Freedom," which he co-wrote with Carrie Thornton. He has gone on several TV interviews defending the couple from criticism and also through his editorial pieces on Yahoo UK.

The announcement of his upcoming book comes in the wake of the release of Tom Bower's unauthorised book titled "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors." In it, he interviewed 80 sources who he claimed are reliable, but appear to mostly dislike the former actress.

Likewise, news about Scobie and Thornton's book comes ahead of the release of Prince Harry's memoir in December. It is unclear what "exclusive revelations" he has in his book, but it is believed to contradict Bower's claims.

The investigative journalist had accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying palace staff and a diplomat during one of her tours with the Duke of Sussex. She allegedly also made Kate Middleton cry even though she already clarified in her Oprah interview in 2021 that the reverse happened.

Moreover, Bower painted a negative picture of Meghan Markle. He claimed she is unpredictable, manipulative, and unpleasant. He also accused her of causing her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. a lot of stress and emotional pain.

Royal followers will just have to wait to find out what Scobie has to say about Bower's claims. Prince Harry is also expected to share insights since his memoir will contain "first-hand and wholly truthful" accounts of his life.