Tom Bower wanted to protect the image of the British monarchy, and he did so by going against Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors." He said he was motivated to focus his book on her because of her criticism of the royals.

On his recent appearance on "Lorraine," the investigative journalist admitted that he never really thought of the Duchess of Sussex as a subject for his book. He said, "I didn't really begin thinking about Meghan, other than interest."

However, this changed when he saw the couple's Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021. He shared that it motivated him to research Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, specifically the latter, for his next book.

"That's what sparked it. I thought that was just such a disgrace. I thought she behaved so badly and Harry too, that I wanted to know why and what happened before," Bower told presenter Christine Lampard.

He added, "What was her life about? Who would lead her into that interview where she said so many things that were just untrue and so damaging."

Bower said he interviewed 80 sources for "Revenge" and most of them disliked the former "Suits" actress. He received complaints that his book was biased, given that the insiders were against the duchess.

Lampard asked him about this, to which he responded, "Well, it's not biased in the sense that I do my very best to balance it, and there's a lot of good things about Meghan there. She's ambitious. She's good-looking. She is determined...and in the end, she succeeded in getting a man who built her up that she was looking for all along."

But Bower explained that "along the way, there were many victims" he said he looked for because Meghan Markle allegedly "did her very best to prevent her friends and the people she'd worked with to talk" to him. He said he had to "work hard to get the balance" and believes that "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" is a balanced book.