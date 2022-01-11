Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to share even more shocking revelations ahead of the release of the duke's memoir that are bound to cause sadness and anxiety for the British royals.

The year 2021 has been a tumultuous year for the family following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview, and Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case. But royal experts predict even more heartbreaking events to come in the lead up to the release of Prince Harry's memoir in 2022.

"I imagine Harry and Meghan will have a carefully thought out publicity drive, which will see them drip-feed teasers in the months building up to the release. There'll be more shocking claims to come, perhaps their biggest yet!" royal biographer Katie Nicholl told Closer magazine adding, "I'm sure the Queen has a lot of anxiety over that and the royals will be braced for more bombshells."

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell agreed and urged Prince Harry to reconsider doing the memoir. He said Queen Elizabeth II has been through a lot in the past year and hopes that the duke and Meghan Markle "will lay down their swords, at least for the time being" and "not cause any more drama."

"I think it is abundantly clear that now is not the time to be writing a tell-all book about the royal family, with all the Queen is going through. It will be the ultimate betrayal. Surely Harry will see what this has done to his family and find it within himself to cancel the book, or postpone it," Burrell said adding, "Even though he has stooped low in the past, he adores his Granny, and surely he'll realise it'd be too much for her."

Burrell called it "heartbreaking" as he expects the memoir to no doubt contain "more intimate bombshells." He is certain that Queen Elizabeth II will be "very apprehensive about the year ahead, and other royals – especially William and Kate – will step up to support her more than ever."

The first part of Prince Harry's memoir is expected to hit shelves in the latter part of 2022. He had called it a truthful account that will detail his "story, the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned."