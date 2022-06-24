Buckingham Palace is said to be bracing for more explosive revelations from Prince Harry when his memoir comes out later this year.

Speaking with Nigel Farage on GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done "a lot of damage in the United States" to the monarchy," which has existed for "over a thousand years."

During their Oprah interview in March 2021, the couple accused a senior royal of being racist for raising concerns about their child's skin colour. Meghan Markle also said the Firm refused to help with her mental health problems at a time when she admitted to having suicidal thoughts.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry claimed that his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William are "trapped in the system" and they do not know how to get out. He said he is thankful for his wife who helped him find a way out.

Their interview reportedly only further strained their relationship with the royals which began when they left their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. But Farage believes the couple is not yet done airing their grievances against the royal family.

He told Fitzwilliams that there is "worse to come" especially with the release of Prince Harry's memoir later this year. The book is said to contain "wholly truthful" accounts of his life and life experiences. There are concerns that the contents could potentially damage the reputation of the monarchy, especially that of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"There is undoubtedly potentially worse to come," Fitzwilliams replied.

However, he believes that Buckingham Palace is ready to tackle whatever happens next with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He cited how staff dealt with the couple during the Platinum Jubilee.

Fitzwilliams said that "the palace knew who they were dealing with." As such, palace aides made sure that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated far apart from the senior royals during the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. The seating arrangement gave them no chance to speak with Prince William and Kate Middleton or be photographed with them. Likewise, aides did not allow photographs to be taken from Queen Elizabeth II's first meeting with Lilibet at Windsor Castle.