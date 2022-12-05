Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of spoiling the Christmas season for the royal family with the release of the trailer for their Netflix series. King Charles III reportedly no longer wants them over for Christmas at Sandringham.

The British royals are said to be bracing for any damaging revelations from the docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan." A source told Life & Style magazine for its Dec. 12 issue that the teaser came just in time to spoil the holidays for the family and that they are "preparing for the worst-case scenario. This could end up being the Christmas from hell —tensions are higher than ever."

It is believed that in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, King Charles had hoped that a Christmas family reunion would give an opportunity for healing and mending of troubled relationships. The publication claimed that the monarch had initially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a family Christmas dinner at Sandringham.

But that was before Netflix released the trailer for "Harry & Meghan" last week. The streaming giant released the preview for the docuseries while Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards.

The insider claimed, "Needless to say, they (Sussexes) are no longer welcome." Prince William reportedly also finds it "inappropriate for blabbermouths Harry and Meghan to be eating turkey at the same table as the people they've accused of being racist, perpetuating lies, and cutting them off financially." King Charles III allegedly also no longer trusts the Sussexes to keep private family conversations over dinner from leaking to the press.

There is a lot to unpack from the trailer of "Harry & Meghan" as it showed never-before-seen photos of the couple during their time as working royals and intimate shots of them together. Prince William and Kate Middleton were even shown in the clip.

A Netflix source claimed the British royals should be worried about the six-part docuseries because it will be "worse" than they can imagine. It would reportedly be "damaging" and "explosive." But these insinuations remain to be proven true when the show comes out on Dec. 8. It is also not known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas with the royals at Sandringham.