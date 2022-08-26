A prominent author has warned the royals to brace themselves for more revelations from Meghan Markle with the release of more episodes of her Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex premiered her "Archetypes" podcast on Wednesday, Aug. 24. In it, she blasted royal protocols when she recalled having to do an official visit just hours after a fire incident in their son Archie's nursery. She said cancelling the engagement was not an option.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe warned that the royals should prepare themselves for more surprising revelations from Meghan Markle. He pointed out the fact that she is no longer working for the monarchy, so she is no longer bound by royal protocols. She can say whatever she wants now and be "unfiltered."

"This was the opening salvo in Meghan's 12-week war. It has the potential to be even more damaging than the Oprah interview because it is Meghan, in her own words, on her own show, doing exactly what she wants, and the fact is she took the first opportunity to plunge the knife in," he told The Daily Beast.

Larcombe, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" added, "This will have come as a great relief to the executives on the other side of the glass at Spotify who paid millions of dollars for her. It's a huge hit, of course, but the fact that she was interviewing Serena Williams is almost completely irrelevant to the listening figures. Meghan has star power and this was all about Meghan being Meghan."

Larcombe's warnings may have already hit home. According to "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie, palace aides are already frantic. They are concerned about what the Duchess of Sussex will share next in the upcoming episodes of her "Archetypes" podcast. He said that royal aides are "most definitely not keeping calm, nor carrying on" after the show premiered. They are "worried about what else might be shared over the next 12 weeks."

Meghan Markle will release one episode every Wednesday on her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast. She had Serena Williams as her first guest and in next week's episode, she will interview Mariah Carey.