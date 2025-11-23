The credibility of the US-led drive to end the devastating war in Ukraine has been obliterated following a staggering public contradiction from the highest echelons of Washington's foreign policy establishment. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dropped a bombshell that has left Kyiv reeling and US allies furious, issuing a stark public denial over the origins of the White House's flagship 28-point proposal.

For days, the world had been debating a highly contentious document, widely assumed to be a Russian 'wishlist' that the Trump administration was merely forwarding to Ukraine. But Rubio tore up that narrative, posting an extraordinary statement on social media claiming the peace blueprint was, in fact, 'authored by the U.S.'—a claim that directly contradicted several senior lawmakers who insisted Rubio himself had told them the exact opposite.

This diplomatic disaster has thrown the future of American support for Kyiv into chaos, forcing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into a painful choice between national sovereignty and the critical backing of his most vital partner. The true provenance of this dangerous document is now the most explosive question in world politics.

Unravelling the Authorship: Marco Rubio's Conflicting Peace Plan Claims

The scandal erupted at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, where a bipartisan group of senior senators relayed the contents of a private phone call they received from Secretary Rubio. According to Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rubio called them while en route to Geneva to make one thing 'very clear': the document was never Washington's idea.

The lawmakers said Rubio confirmed the 28-point proposal was not an official American draft, but a Russian-derived document received by US special envoy Steve Witkoff. Rounds insisted they were simply acting as an intermediary.

'It is not our recommendation. It is not our peace plan. It is a proposal that was received,' Rounds declared at a press conference. Independent Maine Senator Angus King echoed the statement, branding the blueprint 'essentially the wish list of the Russians.'

However, shortly afterwards, Rubio took the extraordinary step of publicly contradicting his own alleged private remarks. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Secretary of State insisted the senators were mistaken and doubled down on the assertion that the plan was American-made.

'The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine,' Rubio wrote.

State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott supported this version, calling the lawmakers' account 'blatantly false.' The conflicting narrative—between a high-ranking Secretary of State's private statements to lawmakers and his own subsequent public denial—has created an unprecedented political crisis for the administration.

The Controversial 28-Point Ukraine Peace Plan and International Fallout

Regardless of who put pen to paper, the contents of the Ukraine peace plan are profoundly concerning to Kyiv and its European allies. The 28-point draft, first reported by Axios, acquiesces to many longstanding Russian demands that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has repeatedly and categorically rejected.

The proposed settlement requires Ukraine to surrender significant additional territory to Russia, formally abandon its bid to join NATO, and limit the size of its military. These conditions, critics argue, reward Moscow's aggression and leave Ukraine dangerously vulnerable to future attacks.

The plan has triggered alarm across Europe. Leaders from the EU, the UK, France, Germany, and others issued a joint statement expressing concern about the proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, and stressing the principle that 'borders must not be changed by force.'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk even questioned the source, stating pointedly that before any serious work could begin, 'it would be good to know for sure who is the author of the plan and where was it created.'

For President Zelenskyy, the pressure is immense. The White House has reportedly given Kyiv a deadline (set for Thursday) to respond to the proposal. Speaking to his nation, Zelenskyy did not reject the plan outright but warned that his country now faces 'one of the most difficult moments in our history,' adding that Kyiv may be forced to choose between the 'loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.'

Trump, meanwhile, has signalled room for negotiation, but continues to push for an immediate end to the conflict, regardless of the staggering costs to Ukrainian sovereignty.