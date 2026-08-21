Actress and TV host Ruby Rose has shared what appear to be private text messages from her late friend Hayden Panettiere, offering a deeply personal glimpse into the actress' reportedly painful relationship with her estranged mother, Lesley Vogel.

The messages were posted after Vogel spoke publicly about Panettiere following her death at 36, with Rose appearing to challenge the picture of their relationship presented in the interview.

Ruby Rose Shares Hayden Panettiere's Alleged Texts

Rose shared screenshots on Threads on Wednesday, 19 August, which she presented as messages exchanged with Panettiere. The screenshots showed the contact saved as 'Hayden,' although the messages have not been independently authenticated and Rose did not provide their date or full context.

In one exchange, Rose allegedly told Panettiere that people can struggle to separate themselves from parents who have hurt them because the idea of a mother remains powerful even when the relationship is damaging.

Panettiere allegedly replied, 'All of that lands.'

A further message attributed to the actress was more direct. Panettiere allegedly wrote that she had been 'sobbing over her cruelty' and questioned how her mother could still cause such intense pain when she was already 36.

The message also reportedly referenced Panettiere being her mother's 'only child left,' a particularly significant detail following the death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, in 2023.

Hayden Panettiere as Having 'Lost Her Way'

Rose's posts came shortly after Vogel gave her first public comments following her daughter's death.

Speaking to NBC News on 18 August, Vogel described Panettiere as 'an amazingly talented person' and discussed the difficulties faced by young people who grow up in the entertainment industry. She said it could become difficult for performers to remain true to themselves and added that Hayden had 'sadly lost her way.'

Vogel also said she wished things had been different and that her daughter had remained true to herself because she had 'many incredible attributes.' She said she believed Panettiere was now at peace with her late brother.

The comments drew public attention because of the complicated history between Panettiere and her mother, who also managed the actress' career when she was a child.

Hayden Panettiere's Death After Years of Family Strain

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Panettiere died on 16 August at the age of 36. Authorities in South Carolina said they received a 911 call reporting a cardiac arrest, while her cause and manner of death remained under investigation. An autopsy was completed, and officials said there were no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

Her father, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere, confirmed her death and described her as an 'incredible light and a force of nature,' while asking for privacy for the family.

The actress' relationship with her mother had previously been discussed publicly, including in Panettiere's 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. Reports have described their relationship as strained, with Panettiere having separated her mother from her professional career.

Rose Says Panettiere Was 'VERY VERY LOVED'

Alongside the alleged texts, Rose offered a different perspective on Panettiere's life away from her family difficulties.

Rose said their friendship group included 14 women and described Panettiere as 'VERY VERY LOVED' and an 'INCREDIBLE FRIEND.' She also said she had been fortunate to watch the actress grow.

Rose further revealed that she and Panettiere had been developing a comedy based on how they met and how they healed from trauma. According to Rose, neither wanted to give the project to Hollywood.

The revelation provides another glimpse into Panettiere's close friendships and creative plans before her death, as attention continues to focus on her family relationships and the circumstances surrounding her sudden passing.