In an effort to make her child eat healthy, Francesca Easdon had been packing healthy lunches for her son. To make the healthy meal a little happier, Easdon had sent a note asking the daycare teacher to tell her son that she loves him. However, the rude teacher wrote a mean response instead and sent it back. Easdon was shocked at the behaviour of the teacher and she immediately removed her son from the daycare.

Taking to Facebook, the Texan mother shared a snapshot of the note. She also wrote a lengthy post narrating what she went through after receiving the note. She even reported that she removed her son, Kyler, from the daycare to enroll him into a more caring one.

In the picture, it can be seen that the note politely instructs Kyler's teacher to tell him that his mother loves him and is thinking about him. The note was intended to make Kyler feel better about the healthy meals that his mother had been packing. Easdon wrote in her post that she was not worried about her son's weight but was trying to inculcate healthy eating habits.

Easdon also pointed out that she had previously had a chat with the school regarding the diet change and her son's response to it. She felt that the positive reinforcement would help her son adjust to the change.

However, Kyler's teacher seemed to not feel the same way. Under the mother's polite, loving note the teacher wrote "NO! Put him on a diet & Go AWAY!" Apart from the shocking use of capitalization, Easdon was horrified at how insensitive the teacher was.

Fox News reported that Easdon named Rocking Horse Kingwood as the daycare where the incident took place. Easdon claimed that she and her mother-in-law met with the daycare's director to discuss the issue. Even though the teacher confessed to the act and was fired, Easdon feels that the school has not shown any remorse over the incident.

Easdon said that she was willing to work harder to afford the "beautiful new facility" her son will be going to. She even discouraged parents from taking their children to Rocking Horse Kingwood claiming that they did not care about the children enrolled there.