Rumoured couple Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were spotted getting brunch together in a seaside village in Australia, just days after enjoying a ski getaway in the country.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Zac Efron was seen grabbing a bite with his rumoured girlfriend Vanessa Valladeras at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head, which is close to Byron Bay. While the "High School Musical" star was dressed casually in a black T-shirt, beige shorts, and thongs, Vanessa was sporting a leather-look mini skirt and a white printed T-shirt. She paired the outfit with maroon sandals, a gold necklace, and dark sunglasses.

The date comes just days after they got back from a ski holiday in Thredbo. In photos obtained by The Herald Sun, the pair was spotted leaving a plane in Ballina together following the trip.

The "Baywatch" actor reportedly met Vanessa in July when she was working as a waitress at a cafe in Byron Bay. According to a report in Daily Mail, she is an aspiring model and has taken part in a series of photo-shoots for local Australian clothing brands. The 25-year-old has reportedly quit her hospitality job and is said to be staying with Efron at Belongil Beach.

Efron has been quarantining in Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was revealed by the outlet last month that the 32-year-old cancelled a scheduled flight back to Los Angeles. He had purchased the ticket several months ago in case his application for a tourist visa extension from three months to 12 months was denied, but apparently, his request was granted as he cancelled his trip home at the last minute.

A source said about the change in plans: "He was only planning to fly home if he had to. He didn't really want to go back to America."

The Hollywood star was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Halston Sage. A source told Us Weekly in January this year that Efron is in a "serious relationship" with the 27-year-old, with whom he was briefly linked in 2014 as well when they co-starred in the film "Neighbors." The insider said: "They are in love. They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara."

According to the report, Efron started dating Sage soon after his split from Olympian Sarah Bro. He was reportedly dating the swimmer since March 2019. "The relationship just wasn't working out. She came back to L.A., and it never got going again," an insider said about the duo calling it quits.