Russell Tovey is not married but he is happily in a relationship with boyfriend Steve Brockman, whom he described as someone who "takes the pressure off."

The "Years and Years" star talked about what makes a relationship work in an interview with The Telegraph. He said he and Brockman, a personal trainer, are very open about their feelings. It helps them relieve each other of certain pressures.

"He won't let me be precious, but we are very articulate with each other about how we're feeling. If I tell him I'm stressed, he looks after me and takes the pressure off. And I do for him," Tovey explained adding that "It's what a relationship should be."

The 38-year-old aesthete lives with his boyfriend in an East London art-filled warehouse conversion. He remembered going home miserable after a challenging day of filming and Brockman "just took the p***" out of him.

Tovey is referring to his role in the ITV adaptation of "The Girl," by "Luther" author Neil Cross. He takes the lead as Nathan, a married man who harbours a dark secret. Nathan leads an ordinary life until his past comes to haunt him in the form of a former "friend" who has an interest in the paranormal.

The actor had to "show another side' to his acting skills in the film which left him emotionally drained.

"Every page of the script was like, 'Oh, a panic attack', 'Ah, another day crying', it was relentless," he said and revealed that he normally "don't take many roles home, but this one" he did. Thankfully, his boyfriend was there to relieve him of his character's emotions which he considered a "fatberg" he carried around.

The couple nearly got married after they were engaged for six months in 2018. They split and reconciled a year after following a bout of therapy. They are not engaged, again, and there is no ring to pop the question with since the actor sold it for his brother's trip to Disney World.

"I sold it, got the money, then gave it to my brother, who was taking his family to Disney World. I gave him the cheque and said, 'Spend this on sweets.' I didn't want the money, I just wanted a big exorcism," he revealed.

Brockman proposed the first time and Tovey is considering taking his turn. But he is not in a hurry to get engaged or get married.