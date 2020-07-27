In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Sunday, Ryan Dorsey opened up about his grief after losing ex-wife Naya Rivera in an accident earlier this month, and called her demise "unfair."

Ryan Dorsey, who was married to Naya Rivera from 2014 to 2018, also wrote that a part of the "Glee" star will always be alive in their four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

Alongside a picture of Rivera holding Josey in her lap, Dorsey wrote: "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it."

The 37-year-old also revealed that he was with Rivera and Josey a day before her unfortunate disappearance. The actress had vanished at Lake Piru in California on July 8 from a boat she had rented with her son.

A search was started for the 33-year-old actress, with the police announcing that they believe Rivera's unanchored boat started to drift away from the mother-son duo while they were swimming. Dorsey also participated in the search at Lake Piru with Rivera's family.

Sheriff Bill Ayub said Rivera "mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself." Her body was recovered from the water on July 13, five days after she was reported missing.

In his post on Instagram, Dorsey wrote: "You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."

Recalling the fond memories he has of his ex-wife, the "Prettyface" actor wrote: "I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

The actor noted that their only child, Josey, makes dealing with such bad times a little easier, as a part of Rivera will always be with them. He wrote: "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from."

"We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep," the actor concluded.

He also thanked those who reached out to him after Rivera's death and requested people to be kind to themselves and others. "Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about," Dorsey wrote.