Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds returns to work as lockdown restrictions ease-out across the globe. However, before getting back to work, the "Deadpool" actor had to go through a COVID-19 swab test as per the new working protocols.

The 43-year-old actor took to social media to talk about his experience of the much-dreaded test. On Saturday, Ryan Reynolds posted pictures undergoing the test and joked about it. "The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over," he wrote in the caption. "No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first."

Deadline notes Reynolds test took place as he prepares to return to the sets of his upcoming movie "Red Notice." Rawson Marshall Thurber's "Red Notice" is an upcoming Netflix comedy thriller starring Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. It was one of the many big productions to be impacted due to coronavirus lockdown. The movie's production came to a close almost six months ago when the entire Hollywood went into a shutdown.

It is a heist film that features Johnson as an Interpol agent and world's greatest tracker, Gadot as the world's greatest art thief, and Reynolds as the world's greatest con-man. As the movie resumes production, Reynold's co-star Gadot also underwent the same test before returning to the movie set. She posted a similar post whereby she can be seen taking the test.

"Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set. but prep looks a little different now..#staysafe," the "Wonder Woman" star noted.

COVID-19 swab test is among the many new filming guidelines that have become essential for productions resuming amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, "Red Notice" is one of the many big productions getting back in business. "Fantastic Beasts 3" and Robert Pattinson's "Batman" are some of the big-budget movies gradually returning to work. Earlier this week, it was reported that Tom Hanks' Elvis Presley biopic will also start production at the end of September, almost six months after the actor recovered from COVID-19.