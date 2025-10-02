A Ryanair flight from Milan to London was forced to divert to Paris after two passengers began destroying their passports in front of fellow travellers. The incident left passengers unsettled and prompted a swift response from French police.

The disruption unfolded around 20 minutes after the flight departed Milan Malpensa for Stansted. Witnesses reported that one man tore pages from his passport and began eating them, while another locked himself in a lavatory and appeared to try to flush his own document away.

Cabin crew intervened and the captain chose to divert to Paris Beauvais airport, where police boarded the aircraft and detained the men. The flight later resumed its journey and landed in London after a delay of about two hours.

Mid-Flight Disruption

Accounts from passengers describe a tense and confusing atmosphere on board. One witness told the Daily Star the incident was 'the scariest 15 minutes of my life', while another said 'suddenly the whole mood changed... these people were acting weird'.

Crew members knocked repeatedly on the lavatory door in an attempt to persuade one of the men to come out. An air hostess later made a blunt announcement over the tannoy, which some travellers said only added to the anxiety. Reports described fellow passengers as 'freaking out' as speculation spread through the cabin.

The descent into Paris was described by one passenger as 'terrifying'. Others recalled an overwhelming sense of confusion as they tried to make sense of what was happening.

Police Response in Paris

Once the plane landed at Beauvais, French authorities boarded and arrested the two men. Travellers were asked to remain seated while officials carried out identity and baggage checks. According to the New York Post, the diversion delayed the flight's arrival at Stansted by around two hours.

French police have not provided details on the men's motives or whether they will face charges. Ryanair has not issued a formal statement, though passengers later praised crew members for their composure during the ordeal. One traveller said staff 'were brilliant in handling it' and noted that complimentary drinks were offered when the flight eventually reached London.

Safety and Airline Policies

Unruly behaviour on commercial flights is not uncommon, and Ryanair has previously urged regulators to impose tougher penalties. The airline has suggested fines of at least £500 (approximately $676) for serious incidents, according to The Guardian. It has also called for restrictions on airport alcohol sales, arguing that excessive drinking is a factor in many cases of disruption.

Aviation law already allows for severe consequences if passengers endanger flight safety, ranging from fines to imprisonment depending on jurisdiction. In the UK, police regularly investigate and prosecute disruptive behaviour in the air.

Some migration experts note that asylum seekers are occasionally advised to travel without documents in order to obscure their identity, though officials have not connected this incident to such practices.

Questions Still Unanswered

The Milan–London Ryanair service did eventually reach its destination, but for many on board it was a disturbing journey. Witnesses described the unusual sight of men attempting to eat and flush their passports as shocking and unsettling.

While the arrests in Paris brought the incident under control, key questions remain unresolved. Authorities have not explained why the men destroyed their passports or what legal consequences they may face. For Ryanair, the episode has once again drawn attention to the challenges airlines face in keeping passengers safe when unpredictable behaviour occurs mid-flight.