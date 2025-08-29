Ryanair will slash one million passenger seats from Spanish airports this winter, intensifying an ongoing row with Spain's airport operator and triggering major disruptions to travellers and smaller regional airports.

The Irish budget airline confirmed that it will announce the names of the affected Spanish airports next week. The cuts follow a dispute with Aena, Spain's airport operator, over increased airport fees, and come just months after Ryanair had already reduced 800,000 seats during the summer season.

Why the Cuts Are Happening: The Aena Dispute

The root of the dispute lies in a 6.5% hike in airport fees imposed by Aena, due to take effect on 1 March 2026. This will raise the cost per passenger by approximately 59p (roughly $0.78), the biggest increase in years, according to Spanish outlet El País.

Ryanair, which handles the most passengers of any airline in Spain, claims the increased charges are 'excessive' and not sustainable for a low-cost model. It has accused Aena of pricing out smaller regional airports.

Aena, in response, has strongly rejected Ryanair's complaints. The airport operator accused the airline of using 'threats and half-truths', labelling the move an attempt at pressuring them into offering free airport access. Aena's president stated that this is a repeated tactic used by Ryanair in multiple countries.

Which Airports Will Be Affected?

The specific airports targeted in the new round of cuts have not yet been named, but will be confirmed in the coming days. However, Ryanair's past decisions give some indication of its likely strategy.

In February, the airline ceased operations entirely at the small regional airports of Jerez and Valladolid. It also scaled back services at five more airports across Spain: Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Asturias, Santander, and others.

Passenger Disruption and Strikes

The upcoming seat cuts are likely to affect up to a million passengers. Many of these will be holidaymakers from the UK and Ireland booked on winter getaways to Spain.

This disruption comes on top of industrial action already affecting travel through 12 Spanish airports. Strikes involving Azul Handling, a Ryanair-linked baggage handling company, began on 15 August and will continue every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the end of the year.

The strikes were called by the General Union of Workers (UGT), citing 'constant breaches' of labour rights and poor working conditions. Madrid's Barajas Airport is set for 22 days of walkouts, with unions protesting overtime abuse and penalties imposed on ground staff.

Ryanair's Cost-Cutting Strategy

Ryanair has adopted a hard stance across Europe in response to rising operating costs. Alongside cuts in Spain and France, the airline has also intensified its crackdown on oversized cabin bags.

Staff incentives to catch oversized carry-ons have recently been expanded. From November, gate agents will earn £2.16 (approximately $2.73) per oversized bag caught, up from the current £1.29 (around $1.63). Some staff earn up to £68.98 ($87.30) per month under the existing scheme.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said the move was necessary to maintain low ticket prices. Passengers bringing oversized bags to the gate currently face fees of up to £75 (about $95).

What's Next?

Ryanair has not ruled out further cuts if the fee increases remain in place. Its final list of affected Spanish airports is expected next week.

With ongoing strikes, higher costs, and fewer seats, the winter travel season looks increasingly uncertain for Ryanair passengers flying to and from Spain.