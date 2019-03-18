Two men were detained on a Ryanair flight from Glasgow, Scotland, to Tenerife, Spain, after they broke into a fight and left blood across the cabin Saturday. Another passenger was left with a bloody nose as a result of the brawl.

Footage of the fight was shared on Twitter and it shows two men hitting each other as a flight attendant tries to separate them while several other passengers scream.

In the video, shot by Ben Wardrop, two men can be seen tackling each other halfway down the aisle. One of them is wearing a cap and a hoodie, while the other one is a younger man in a black top. Another passenger can be heard saying, "Boys stop this. Why are you just sat watching?" The men can be seen fighting for a few more moments, before they are pulled off of each other. As the man in the cap is taken towards the front of the plane, another man can be seen being escorted by the cabin crew with blood dripping down his face. Several passengers said he was trying to break up the fight when he got struck by one of the men.

https://twitter.com/wardrop_ben/status/1106931893285593091

According to Wardrop, the fight began after a drunk man commented on a woman going to the toilet barefoot. The woman's boyfriend stepped in to diffuse the situation, eventually leading to a fight between him and the drunk man.

"Once the plane landed and more alcohol was consumed the man and the woman's boyfriend started arguing, both being very drunk they started to fight, and the man in the video with lots of blood was trying to get the man to calm down and he got hit on the nose. One of the cabin crew, which was a young woman aged about 24, was caught in the middle of it all and was very scare, but done a good job on defusing the men fighting," he said.

He further said the staff on the aircraft "handled the situation very well."

In a photo shared on Twitter by another user, blood can be seen on the door of an overhead luggage compartment. Police from Tenerife were called to the airport after the incident and both men were detained.

"The crew of this flight from Glasgow Prestwich to Tenerife requested police assistance upon arrival after two passengers became disruptive in-flight. The aircraft landed normally and police removed and detained two individuals. We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behavior at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is out number one priority. This is now a matter for local police," a Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement to local media.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.