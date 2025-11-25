It seemed like a franchise destined to remain a relic of the early 2000s, buried under shifting industry trends and the scandalous downfall of its director. Yet, in a twist that could rival any Hollywood script, Rush Hour 4 is officially back on the table—and the driving force behind its resurrection is none other than President Donald Trump.

Nearly two decades after detectives Lee and Carter last graced the big screen, Paramount has stepped in to distribute the long-awaited sequel, ending years of speculation and studio rejection. But this is not just a simple green light; it is a high-stakes deal rooted in corporate mergers, political influence, and a gamble on nostalgia in a changed theatrical world.

Donald Trump Pushed Paramount To Revive 'Rush Hour 4' Amidst Studio Bids

The revival of Rush Hour 4 is not merely a business decision; it is a personal request from the highest office in the land. On Sunday, Semafor reported that Donald Trump pressed the Ellisons—specifically David Ellison, CEO of the newly merged Paramount Skydance—to rescue the stalled buddy cop series.

Trump's intervention comes as he informally taps allies like Sylvester Stallone, Jon Voight, and Mel Gibson as cultural emissaries, repeatedly stating he wants to restore what he calls 'classical masculinity' to studio filmmaking.

For Paramount, this request lands at a fascinating intersection of politics and power. The David Ellison-owned studio is currently one of the bidders for Warner Bros Discovery, the very entity that originally housed the franchise. The move comes as all WBD bids were due last week, with Netflix and Comcast also vying for control.

Brett Ratner Returns for 'Rush Hour 4' After Years in Hollywood Wilderness

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of this deal is the return of Brett Ratner. The project had been in limbo for years, with multiple studios reportedly baulking at working with the director whose career collapsed in 2017 after several actors accused him of sexual misconduct.

Ratner has denied the allegations and has never been charged, but his presence made the project radioactive for many major players, including Warner Bros' own New Line Cinema.

Despite this, it was reported in August 2024 that Rush Hour 4, with Ratner attached as director and producer, was being shopped around. New Line allowed it to be licensed elsewhere, which enabled Tarak Ben Ammar to retain rights under his Eagle Pictures label, one of Italy's biggest production and distribution companies. Ammar connected with Arthur Sarkissian, the original producer of the movies, to finally get the wheels turning.

Under the new arrangement, Paramount will collect a flat distribution fee to release the film in theatres, while Warner Bros. will take an undisclosed share of box-office receipts before financiers recoup costs.

Why 'Rush Hour 4' Faces an Uphill Battle at the Box Office

While the deal is signed, the path to success is far from guaranteed. The first three Rush Hour films were global juggernauts, earning more than £675 million ($850 million) worldwide and cementing Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker as international superstars.

However, the landscape has shifted dramatically since their last outing. The new sequel faces a changed theatrical environment where comedies have struggled to find their footing at the box office. Furthermore, the stars themselves are in different phases of their careers. At 71, Chan has scaled back his US studio work, while Tucker has not headlined a major film since 2007.

The challenge will be to see if the chemistry that once lit up the screen can still draw audiences in an era dominated by superheroes and streaming giants.

Paramount's Strategy Behind 'Rush Hour 4' and the Warner Bros Bid

For Paramount, the Rush Hour revival is part of a broader, aggressive strategy. The newly combined studio aims to nearly double its output, targeting 15 films in 2026 and up to 18 by 2028.

This specific deal is an intriguing move at an intriguing time: Paramount is bidding for all of Warner Bros. Its proposal would bring the entire company—the studio, HBO Max, and the cable networks—under one owner.

The timing overlaps with a major industry shake-up. Comcast is reportedly interested in acquiring the studio and streaming assets, including Warner Bros. and HBO Max, with the intention of integrating those pieces into NBCUniversal. Meanwhile, Netflix is also interested in the film and streaming assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

With Warner Bros Discovery aiming to wrap up its sale process by mid- to late-December, this collaboration on Rush Hour 4 could be a precursor to a much larger union.