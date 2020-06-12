Samantha Ware says that Lea Michele abused her power, showed her primadonna behaviour and threatened to have her fired on "Glee" just because of a misunderstanding.

In a candid interview, the actress revealed that Michele had an instant dislike for her. She knew that from the first day she attempted to introduce herself. She also vividly remembered that "the silent treatment, the stare-downs, the looks, the comments under her breath, the weird passive-aggressiveness" all started after her first performance.

Ware also elaborated on her tweet that Michele made her life on "Glee" a "living hell." She said the lead actress had an issue against her because she laughed while watching a certain scene. That was when Michelle loudly commented, "I'm going to s**t on your wig" for everyone to hear.

"Some chuckled and some gasped. It was mortifying. The whole point was for her to embarrass me. People heard her, but no one was going to stand up to her," Ware told Variety in an exclusive interview.

The 28-year old likewise revealed that Michele humiliated her in front of a crowd of dancers and extras and threatened to have her fired over a misunderstanding. She suspected that it was because she had unintentionally offended her "Glee" co-star.

"When you're shooting a scene, sometimes the camera is on you and sometimes it's not, but you still have to be in the scene. The camera wasn't on us, so it's not like we had to give a full-throttle performance, but apparently, I was goofing around when the camera wasn't on me, and she took that as me being disrespectful to her," Ware revealed, and said that Michele waited until the scene was over before she called her attention.

"She stopped in the middle of the stage and did a 'come here' gesture, like how a mother does to their child," Ware explained. She then added that Michele demanded for her to come to the centre of the stage, which she politely refused because she was already mortified.

This was when the "Scream Queens" alum threatened to report her to creator Ryan Murphy to have her fired from "Glee." Ware said Michele's threat terrified her for a week because she thought that she was really going to lose her job. A week passed and she had a chat with Michele, who told her to shut up after she tried to defend herself, and told her that she does not deserve to be on "Glee."

"She talked about how she has reign. And here's the thing: I completely understood that, and I was ready to be like, 'This is your show. I'm not here to be disrespectful.' But at that point, we were already past the respect and she was just abusing her power," Ware shared.

Michele has since apologised for her behaviour, but Ware's revelation also prompted other "Glee" colleagues and other co-stars from other projects to speak up against the actress. Ware said Michele's diva behaviour on the set was a "common thing." But no one dared to stand up against her or tried to report her.