The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the D-Buckle band that comes with it aren't compatible with a lot of charging solutions. This limitation can be attributed to a major design oversight by Samsung. The smartwatch is excruciatingly incompatible with Wireless PowerShare. The only way to make it work is by removing the strap from the watch.

This is obviously not a convenient solution to an aggravating problem. However, the South Korean tech giant isn't unaware of the issue. So, Samsung is sparing no effort to fix this problem.

The Korean smartphone manufacturer has developed a Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle. A microsite for the unreleased device is now live on the official Samsung USA portal. However, the Charging Cradle hasn't gone up for sale yet. Moreover, Samsung hasn't mentioned the pricing details of this accessory on the website, but you can sign up to receive stock alerts.

Details of the Charging Cradle's key specs and pricing are scarce at the moment. According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung might have designed this product after launching the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The report suggests that the device was not meant to see the light of the day.

It will probably go on sale as an optional accessory for the owners of the Galaxy Watch. So, it looks like Samsung is cashing in on its own mistake. Regrettably, Samsung is still mum on the key specs and pricing of the Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.

Two renders of the accessory have been listed on the company's official website. The device features a grey finish, just like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung will release more colours for the cradle. Also, this appears to be a standalone charger. The cutout on the device could be for a cable. Upfront, there's an LED status indicator that displays the charging status.