Samsung unveiled its latest foldable devices -- Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- not long ago. As expected, Samsung added numerous upgrades to these devices. However, the most notable upgrade was in the software department.

Leading smartphone brands are currently jumping in on the foldable phone bandwagon. However, the South Korean tech giant is at the forefront of the foldable smartphone market. Samsung has a reputation for offering feature-laden products. Notably, these features eventually make their way to previously launched models.

Living up to its reputation, the company has announced that it will bring One UI 4.1.1 features to the previous-gen Galaxy foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 2, as well as the original and Z Fold. Moreover, the 4.1.1 update will roll out to Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip 2, and Z Flip. Notably, this update is based on Android 12L.

As part of the update, all large-screen foldable devices from Samsung will get the Taskbar feature. This PC-like taskbar will appear at the bottom centre of the screen. Moreover, it will include everything a user requires. The taskbar enables users to toggle between different apps. The One UI Watch 4.5 features debuted on the Watch 5 series and will now be available for the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Another notable One UI 4.1.1 feature is the ability to access multi-window from any place. The practical multitasking gestures are one of the key features that the One UI 4.1.1 update offers. To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 introduced the Dual Preview feature that shows the image preview of the main and cover display.

Previously launched Galaxy Z Flip models will also receive an upgraded Quick Shot feature. This feature comes in handy for previewing and capturing photos through the cover screen. The Quick Shot feature lets you take these photos in their original ratio. Also, new improvements that let you take full advantage of the cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip are included.

The older Galaxy Watch models will get new watch faces and various customisation options through the One UI 4.5 update. The update brings a new QWERTY keyboard to the previous Galaxy Watch models as well.

The Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 2 will receive a couple of new watch faces and snore detection capabilities. These devices will be compatible with the Samsung Health Monitor app for ECG functionality and blood pressure monitoring.

These exceptional features will roll out to older devices via software updates. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 started receiving the first update on Monday. The Galaxy Watch 4 is receiving the One UI 4.5 update in Canada, Slovenia, and other countries.