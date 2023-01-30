Samsung is prepping to host its Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 to announce a myriad of exciting products. For instance, the Korean tech giant will unveil the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series smartphones during the event.

Aside from this, Samsung has confirmed it will show off the equally anticipated Galaxy Book 3 series notebooks during the impending event. Notably, the Galaxy Book 3 lineup will be available for purchase in multiple regions after launch.

In the meantime, the next-gen Galaxy Book notebooks have gone up for pre-orders on Amazon. Regrettably, details about the upcoming laptops are still scarce. However, past leaks have shed some light on the key specifications of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Apparently, Samsung is planning to launch five different Galaxy Book series notebooks. While nothing is set in stone yet, tipster, Ishan Agarwal has shared design renders of the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops (via MySmartPrice). The leaked renders reveal the design of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Book 3 Pro, and Book 3 360 in full glory.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Renders leaked.



Galaxy Book3 360

Galaxy Book3 Pro

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360



Via:mysmartprice#SamsungUnpacked #Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS23Ultra #galaxybook3 pic.twitter.com/aueYsAhHJ0 — Rock Leaks (@rockleaks) January 27, 2023

Notably, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will feature a stylus, and users will be able to rotate it 360 degrees. Furthermore, the laptop will run Windows 11 out of the box. Under the hood, it packs an Intel Evo i7 13th gen processor. The renders do not show the exact screen size of the laptop.

However, MSP suggests the device could sport a 14 inches display. The left edge house a microSD card slot, a USB port, and a headphone jack. The speakers are located at the bottom of the back panel. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro has a thicker chin compared to the bezels on the sides.

Both 14-inch and 16-inch variants of the laptop could feature an AMOLED screen with 3K resolution. The Book 3 Pro reportedly runs Windows 11 out of the box. It will be available in Core i5-1340P and Core i7 processor options. The chipset will be paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

Also, the device will offer up to 1TB NVMe SSD PCIE Gen4 SSD. It will use Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics as well. The Book 3 Pro features membrane keyboards as well as a large trackpad. The 14-inch model will draw its juices from a 63Whr battery. It weighs 1.2 kg and is 11mm thick.

The 16-inch model, on the other hand, will use a 76WHr battery to keep the lights on. It will be 13mm thick and weigh 1.6 kg. Both models will come with a 65W power adapter. Lastly, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 flagship laptop will feature a mammoth display.

The left side will accommodate a microSD card slot, a USB port, and a headphone jack. Under the hood, it will pack an Intel i7 13th Generation chip.