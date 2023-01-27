Much to the delight of Samsung fans, the Galaxy S23 series' launch is right around the corner. The Korean tech giant will unveil Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra at the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. In the meantime, the next-gen Galaxy S-series smartphones continue to make appearances online in the form of leaks.

A myriad of key details about the Galaxy S23 series trio has already leaked online. These leaks suggest the upcoming flagship smartphones will get a few incremental upgrades over their predecessors. The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly get significant upgrades.

The standard Galaxy S23 and S23+, on the other hand, might adopt a slightly new design compared to the base Galaxy S22 and S22+. A new leak (via WinFuture) has given us a glimpse into the official cases and accessories of the Galaxy S23 family.

The report includes images of the screen protectors, cases, and a slew of other official accessories of the upcoming flagship smartphones. It looks like Galaxy S23 users will be able to choose between a wide range of clear TPU covers. Alternatively, you can go for faux leather covers and smart view covers.

These cases are designed to protect the outer shell of your Galaxy S23 phone from dust and accidental drops. Moreover, they ensure the phone stays on flat surfaces without wobbling due to the camera rings that stick out of the rear panel. Some cases feature a rear-mounted ring handle.

Notably, these cases can be used as a kickstand or to get an additional grip. Earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S23 series will pack premium hardware. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will house four camera sensors on the back. This includes a mammoth 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main camera.

Aside from this, the Ultra model will feature a 12MP ultra-wide and a couple of 10MP telephoto cameras on the back. Upfront, the device will house a 12MP shooter for selfies. Also, the front panel has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The curved display of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will probably have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. A 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support will power up the system. The Galaxy S23 series is expected to pack an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC,

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will ship with the same processor as the Ultra variant. However, the non-Ultra models will get a triple rear camera setup rather than a quad camera system like the Ultra model. This includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera sensor. For selfies, the phones will use a 12MP front shooter.

The Galaxy S23 lineup will boot Android 13 with One UI 5.0 on top. The standard model will come with a 6.1-inch display that supports a Full HD+ resolution. The S23+ will feature a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices sport flat screens.