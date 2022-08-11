The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds were launched on Wednesday alongside a myriad of equally-anticipated Samsung products. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 were also unveiled during the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked event.

The newly-launched audio device from Samsung carries the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro moniker. Notably, the earbuds retain their predecessor's in-ear design.

It features silicone ear tips for a comfortable fit and better noise isolation. Furthermore, the Buds 2 Pro supports ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). As per Samsung, the feature can block up to 33dB of ambient noises.

The earbuds come with transparency mode support. They use Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless and stable connectivity. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also carries an IPX7 rating for water resistance. Each bud packs 10mm drivers, coupled with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound. The buds come with 360-degree audio support.

Also, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro adopt Dolby Head Tracking technology for a cinematic-like sound experience. The buds feature a triple microphone setup for crystal clear audio during calls.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro include Voice Detect, which enhances the conversation by switching from ANC Mode to Ambient Mode. The earbuds draw their juices from a robust battery unit. This cell delivers up to 8 hours of battery life even on a single charge when ANC is turned off.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer an impressive playback time of up to 29 hours with the charging case. The device has a USB-C port for charging. Alternatively, you can charge the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wirelessly.

According to Samsung, the earbuds provide a listening time of 55 minutes with just a five-minute charge. Also, the wireless earbuds come in three eye-catching colour options - White, Graphite, and Bora Purple.

A dedicated microsite for the Buds 2 Pro has gone live on the Samsung UK website. You can save £30 simply by trading in your existing device. Also, you have a chance to get a free wireless charger worth £52 when you pre-order the earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will go on sale in multiple regions starting from August 26.