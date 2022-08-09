The rumoured full specifications and pricing details of the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone have popped up on the internet recently.

Samsung is gearing up to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, August 10, where it is expected to take the wraps off a myriad of products. The South Korean tech giant is said to be unveiling Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as the Samsung Watch 5 series and the Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds during the event.

Now, vital pieces of information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been tipped. If the handset's leaked specs are anything to go by, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is claimed to sport a mammoth internal 7.6-inch display and it will be a foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex screen with a high resolution of 2176 x 1812 pixels.

The foldable screen will reportedly deliver an aspect ratio of 21.6:18 and pixel density of 374 PPI. There will be a layer of the Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top of the display for additional protection. The panel will also offer higher resistance courtesy of an upgraded Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG).

For the secondary display, the smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED Infinity-O with 2316 x 904 pixels resolution. Also, this exterior display will support an aspect ratio of 23.1:9. Notably, both inner and outer displays will offer a 120Hz refresh rate support. The handset will boot Android 12 operating based on One UI.

Under the hood, the much-awaited foldable phone from Samsung will pack a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. This processor will be paired with a large 12GB of RAM. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come in three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

The device will rely on a large 4,400mAh battery for its juices. Also, this battery unit could support 15W wireless charging, as well as 25W wired charging. Speculations suggested that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts an impressive camera setup.

The foldable screen will reportedly house a 4MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture. Upfront, it features a 10MP sensor. The rear-mounted camera setup comprises a 50MP sensor with OIS support. The primary camera also offers an f/1.8 aperture, coupled with dual-pixel autofocus.

Aside from that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 reportedly has a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom support. Other notable features, per reports, include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and S Pen support. Regrettably, the phone doesn't feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 allegedly carries an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance. It has a dual speaker setup backed by AKG. For connectivity, the handset of comes with USB-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G, and eSIM support.

The device's dimensions are 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm when it is open, and 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm in a folded form. It reportedly weighs around 254 grams. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price is expected to be €1,799. For this price, you will get the 256GB model.

Alternatively, you can go for the slightly larger 512GB variant if you are willing to shell out around €1,899. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will go up for pre-order starting August 10 while the smartphone's sale will start on August 25.