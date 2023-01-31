Samsung is gearing up to announce a slew of uber cool products at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The much-awaited event is slated to take place in San Francisco, USA on February 1. The Korean tech giant will be unveiling its next-gen Galaxy S-series of flagship smartphones during the aforesaid event.

Some reports claim the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will cost more than the outgoing Galaxy S22 lineup. Now, it looks like Samsung fans who aren't willing to shell out a lot of money on high-end smartphones will be able to choose between two upcoming budget smartphones dubbed the Galaxy M14 5G, and Galaxy F14 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and F14 5G Receive SGS Fimko Certification, Battery and Charging Details Revealed Before Launch.



5,830mAh Battery With 25W Fast Charging.#Samsung #GalaxyF14 #GalaxyM14 pic.twitter.com/dHBZnIPwzd — Tech Master (@Tech_Master18) January 31, 2023

Ahead of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy M14 5G, and Galaxy F14 5G have bagged the SGS Fimko certification. The SGS Fimko listing reveals key details about the battery capacity and charging speeds of the aforesaid handsets. First, the listings suggest the two upcoming Galaxy smartphones will use robust batteries to draw their juices.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy F14 5G SGS Receive Fimko Certification

Notably, the Galaxy M14 5G carries model number SM-M146B on the SGS Fimko certification website. Likewise, the Galaxy F14 5G has been assigned model number SM-E146B. According to the listing, the 5G-ready Samsung smartphones will get larger battery units compared to most modern smartphones.

The Galaxy M14 5G and the Galaxy F14 5G smartphones will ship with an impressive 5830mAh battery unit. Aside from this, the listing implies the two budget smartphones will offer 25W fast charging support. However, it is unclear whether Samsung will offer a charger inside the box.

If the Galaxy M14 5G and the Galaxy F14 5G come with a charger, it will probably be a 15W charging brick. The FCC listing for the Galaxy M14 5G confirms support for 25W charging. The handset was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website not long ago.

The Geekbench listing indicates the Galaxy M14 5G will pack an Exynos 1330 processor under the hood. This processor will be paired with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, the phone will boot Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5 on top. The Galaxy M14 5G recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website as well.

The Bluetooth SIG listing confirms the device will support Bluetooth 5.2. The Galaxy M14 5G and the Galaxy F14 5G have also appeared on the BIS website. This is a major sign that smartphones are headed to the market soon.