Before the coronavirus outbreak forced the tech industry to cancel all upcoming high-profile public events in 2020, Samsung managed to push through with its own. In mid-February, the Unpacked presentation welcomed this year's latest premium models: Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z flip. Both are now available for purchase, which probably means that the company is now focused on its next major release. Aside from the rumoured second-generation Galaxy Fold, some consumers are apparently waiting for the Galaxy Note 20.

Most of the information posted online is reportedly sourced from a supply chain insider. Display Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young apparently has been tweeting details of what consumers can expect from the new version. In a recent interview on YouTube channel Greggles TV, he had more to share about what Samsung has in store.

Tech pundits believe the South Korean tech group will follow a similar marketing approach from 2019. It is speculated to offer two models of the stylus-packing series: Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+. These two are purported to ship with an improved biometric security system courtesy of Qualcomm's new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner. It boasts a larger detection area and can read two fingers simultaneously.

Last year, Samsung was criticised by the tech industry after users reported problems with the first-generation sensor. The manufacturer eventually acknowledged that it was caused by screen protectors and released a software fix to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Android Authority points out that the highly anticipated under-display camera configuration might not be on board just yet. Instead, the 6.42-inch Galaxy Note 20 and 6.87-inch Galaxy Note 20+ will use a centre-mounted selfie shooter set within a hole-punch cutout.

5G connectivity and performance will be handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 16 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 20 will supposedly pack a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 20+ gets a bigger 5,000 mAh unit. As for the release date, Samsung will likely introduce these alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 in August. Sales are expected to start early in the following month, just like in 2019.