With the real threat of the coronavirus outbreak at the time, Samsung was adamant enough to push through with its 2020 Unpacked event. Even though several invitees backed out of the highly anticipated product reveal, the South Korean consumer electronics firm soldiered on to unveil its newest flagship models. While the Galaxy Z Flip made a big splash of its own, the show was all about the Galaxy S20 series. Unfortunately, shortly upon its launch earlier this month, reports of camera issues cropped up. Now, a new update hopes to fix for all three variants.

Majority of consumers who were eager enough to snap up the latest premium offering from Samsung upon release observed something about its imaging performance. As with hardware refresh, the new models were equipped with upgraded cameras and features. While all three are more or less on par when it comes to performance, the Ultra leads the pack with its 108-megapixel sensor and 10x hybrid zoom capabilities.

Among the Galaxy S20 lineup, only the Ultra was able to deliver up to 100x zoom. Owners of any of the three models voice their complaints regarding the reliability of the autofocus feature. While it was most evident on the range-topping variant, users likewise noted a similar problem with the base model and the slightly bigger version. For some unexplained reason, the camera allegedly does not properly lock in on the subject.

According to 9to5Google, Samsung already has a fix on the way through its latest software update. Several reports already confirm that it is available for select regions and those units with Exynos processors. However, new soon followed that these are slowly seeding to factory unlocked models globally as well. For carrier-locked models, owners might have to wait a bit longer until its network engineers review and approve it for distribution.

The Galaxy S20 series autofocus debacle marks the second time that the manufacturer launched a flagship smartphone with problems. The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series which came out in 2019 also shipped with biometric security issues. Unfortunately, the software patch to resolve the fingerprint scanner took a while to develop and arrived many months after.