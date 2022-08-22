Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch a new smartphone dubbed the Galaxy S22 FE on Sept. 30, 2022. Moreover, the handset is expected to boast an impressive array of features and top-notch specifications. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) took the smartphone realm by storm when it went official in September 2020.

The South Korean tech behemoth did not launch a new FE-branded smartphone for a long time. Samsung touted the Galaxy S20 FE as a flagship device. Also, the company assured its massive fanbase that a FE variant for the Galaxy S series would launch every year. Earlier this year, multiple sources confirmed to SamMobile that the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE would not see the light of the day. However, there's still a lack of official confirmation.

Meanwhile, the internet is teeming with all sorts of speculations surrounding the Galaxy S22 FE. First off, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is expected to carry a price tag of INR 60,264. This converts roughly to about £638. Moreover, the Galaxy S22 FE is expected to run Android v11 OS. The handset could use a 5000mAh battery to draw its juices. Also, the new FE-branded device will reportedly ship with 6GB of RAM and offer 12GB of onboard storage.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is said to pack an Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor. In the photography department, the smartphone will house a quad rear camera setup featuring a 12MP main sensor. Moreover, it will probably come with two 12MP and an 8MP sensors on the back. The rear camera could support Digital Zoom, Touch to focus, Face detection, and Auto Flash features.

Upfront, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE will sport a 32MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling. It will probably get a 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) display that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Also, it will offer a myriad of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, WiFi, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

Aside from this, Samsung Galaxy S22 FE will have multiple sensors, including Compass, Proximity, Gyro, Accelerometer, and more. Past leaks suggest that the phone's dimensions are 159.8 mm x 74.5 mm x 8.4 mm. Also, Samsung Galaxy S22 FE reportedly weighs 190 grams.