The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra are set to be launched in early 2023. Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some reports claim that the new phones will adopt an all-new design.

Moreover, these devices will reportedly house a more competent camera setup. Notably, the South Koren tech giant has a reputation for sticking to an unvarying release schedule.

Also, the company usually releases the same models. So, most of the specifications and features of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra aren't a mystery. Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Release Date, Pricing and Availability

Samsung releases its flagship phones around March. To recall, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S22 series went official in the first week of March or mid-February. Likewise, the Galaxy S21 series was unveiled in January and launched a few weeks later. So, it is safe to assume that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be announced in February and go up for pre-orders immediately.

Moreover, the South Korean tech giant could release the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra between February 16 and March 10 next year. However, the current chip shortages, coupled with supply constraints worldwide, could lead to a slightly delayed release date.

Also, details about the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone are still scarce. However, Samsung is likely to stick to its pricing strategy. So, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could set you back around $1,199 like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Design Changes

Samsung is tipped to introduce some notable changes in terms of design for its flagships. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra featured a similar camera module. So, Samsung could retain its tried and true design even for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, since the Ultra lineup now comes with the S-Pen, it will likely sport a bigger screen than previous models. Also, it will probably come with the same squared-off design adopted by the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Furthermore, Samsung will probably bring the 6.8-inch Quad-HD screen back for the new Ultra model. The biggest design changes will be in terms of hardware and the rear camera setup.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung will equip the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with an under-display selfie camera. Alternatively, the upcoming handset could sport smaller bezels to highlight a contrast from previous models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

The Ultra is the biggest and the best flagship from Samsung. So, major upgrades could be on the cards. Under the hood, the handset could pack the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in the United States.

The new Ultra could launch in other regions with the Exynos chipset. However, noted leaker Ming-Chi Kuo claims Qualcomm will be the only processor supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Ultra will ship with a Qualcomm processor in each market. Also, a robust 5,000mAh battery could power up the entire system. it could boot Android 13 OS with One UI 5 on top. Let's take a look at the rumoured specs:

6.8-inch Quad-HD AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Android 13 with One UI 5 on top

8GB, 12GB, or 16GB RAM, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage

200MP+12MP+10MP +10MP rear cameras

40MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery with 45w wired, 15w wireless, 4.5w reverse wireless charging

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

S-Pen Stylus

Samsung Galaxy S23 To Feature Bigger and Better Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly house a 200MP main sensor on the back. Past leaks suggest that the new Ultra will retain the same quad-camera setup available on previous models. So, Samsung could use the same 10MP (10x optical and 100x periscope) zoom lens and bring minor improvements to the ultra-wide lens.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the new 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't capable of capturing full 100MP photos always unless the feature is enabled in the settings. it is unclear whether Samsung will do the same with the new 200MP camera. The Motorola X30 Pro features the new 200MP sensor. The new Samsung ISOCELL camera will probably take up a lot of space on the rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra but will offer impressive output.

The new 200MP ISOCELL sensor is the first image sensor to use the all-directional focusing Dual Pixel Pro technology. Also, it adopts the latest ChameleonCell pixel-binning system.

What Else To Expect From Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The burning question on everyone's minds is whether the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth waiting for. However, this depends on the user's overall needs, lifestyle, and budget. Until Samsung finally unveils the new Ultra, it will be unclear whether it will be worth the wait. Nevertheless, it appears to be a safe bet.