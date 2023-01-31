The much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is slated to take place on February 1. Samsung is sparing no effort to create more hype around the upcoming Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The Korean tech giant is expected to unveil a myriad of other equally exciting products at the event.

In the meantime, a US-based AT&T store has accidentally given the entire world a glimpse into the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S23's outward appearance. Apparently, the store had created a product promo page for the handset, but it went live ahead of the launch. As expected, the page almost revealed the complete specifications and key features of the Galaxy S23.

AT&T Accidentally Leaks Listing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 https://t.co/KfhZTmnFDa — CNET News (@CNETNews) January 30, 2023

Samsung has neither postponed nor canceled the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event despite the unwanted occurrence. According to a report by CNet, the product promo page was posted by the Brookhaven store. Moreover, the report suggests the Atlanta-based store took down the page around 11:20 AM ET.

Much to Samsung's chagrin, a lot of people were able to capture screenshots and even copy the text since the page was online for quite some time. According to the leaked details, the device will feature a 50MP main camera. The primary camera will support "Nightography" by Samsung, which alludes to advanced night photography features.

Aside from this, the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.6-inch display that supports an adaptive refresh rate. Other notable features include noise cancelation, wireless fast charging support, and a robust battery unit. This cell will reportedly last an entire day of regular use.

Furthermore, the leak suggests the Galaxy S23 will be water-resistant. Regrettably, the page did not shed light on the handset's IPX rating. Nevertheless, it claims the smartphone will be available for purchase in four colour options. This includes black, lavender, cream, and green.

The page suggests the dimensions of the Galaxy S23 are 5.76 X 2.79 X 0.30 inches. Also, it claims the phone will weigh 0.37 pounds. Samsung is expected to announce all three Galaxy S23 series smartphones at the impending event. The company will finally divulge more details about the regular, the Plus, and the Ultra models during the launch event.