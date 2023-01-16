The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is slated to go official this year. In the meantime, the upcoming Galaxy S23 series trio has been subject to a lot of leaks.

The rumour mill has been churning out speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra as well. Now, leaker RGCloudS has now divulged key details about the pricing of the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Contrary to previous reports, the recently leaked Galaxy S23 series pricing suggests the upcoming smartphones won't cost a bomb. For instance, the standard Galaxy S23 will set you back $799.

For this price, you get the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. Alternatively, you can go for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model if you are willing to shell out $849. Notably, it is still $50 cheaper than the Galaxy S22's starting price.

On the downside, the base Galaxy S23 model does not support Wi-Fi 7. Only the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will get Wi-Fi 7 support. However, all three models will adopt UWB (ultra-wideband) technology and support Wi-Fi 6.

The Galaxy S23+ with 8GB RAM+128GB storage costs $999. Likewise, the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant has a price tag of $1,049. However, the 512GB storage variant isn't listed in the new leak.

As expected, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will carry a steeper price tag than the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. According to the leak, the starting price of the Ultra model's 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant is $1,249.

The 12GB RAM+512GB storage model will be priced at $1,349. The highest-end 12GB RAM+1TB storage variant costs $1,499. RGClouds claims the shipments of the 1TB storage model are likely to be delayed by up to six weeks.

Moreover, the tipster suggests colour options exclusively available at the Samsung store will also be delayed. It is worth mentioning here that Samsung is likely to change these tentative prices ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event.

To those unaware, Samsung will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The company is offering a $50 discount to those who preorder the Galaxy S23 series via its official website.