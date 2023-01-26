Samsung's next Galaxy S-series of flagship smartphones will go official during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 series comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As expected, the Galaxy S23 series trio has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. In fact, the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra has made multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders. Now, camera samples of the upcoming flagship handset have popped up on the internet.

A Twitter user has made a side-by-side comparison of the alleged photos captured using the Galaxy S23 Ultra and pictures taken on Google's newly launched Pixel 7 Pro. The new leak features Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples taken in low-lit conditions.

Aside from this, the leak includes alleged pictures captured using the Galaxy S23 Ultra's dedicated zoom camera. Tipster Edwards Urbina posted (and later deleted) a video demonstrating the unboxing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The unit seen in the clip sports a Cotton Flower colour (via 9to5Google).

Urbina took to Twitter again to share a slew of tweets that compare pictures taken on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with shots captured using the Pixel 7 Pro. According to the Twitter user, these shots were taken in low-light conditions with the Galaxy S23 Ultra's front shooter, as well as the rear camera.

via @edwards_uh pic.twitter.com/N0rGPGWPJ1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 25, 2023

via @edwards_uh pic.twitter.com/N0rGPGWPJ1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 25, 2023

Moreover, Urbina used the handset's dedicated zoom camera to capture some shots. These photos were compared to shots taken on the Pixel 7 Pro in similar conditions. The first tweet includes a selfie captured using Galaxy S23's selfie camera. This selfie shot is compared to a selfie shot taken using the Pixel 7 Pro.

Urbina's next tweet makes a comparison between macro shots captured with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and similar shots taken on the Pixel 7 Pro. The images show that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is capable of seizing more light and producing brighter images than the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Furthermore, Twitter users shared images taken on the zoom camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7. Both cameras seem to take equally detailed zoom shots. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will kick off on February 1. Samsung is expected to unveil several products at the event.