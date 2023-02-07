Samsung unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series of smartphones during last week's Unpacked event. The lineup comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The newly launched handsets bring some major upgrades over their predecessors.

On the downside, the Korean smartphone giant is still using an old method when it comes to updating its Galaxy S23 family. Ideally, Samsung should be using Google's seamless updates mechanism, but it reportedly doesn't. As a result, the Galaxy S23 series smartphones could take more time to install updates compared to the Pixel 7 lineup and other new flagship phones.

To recap, Google brought a new feature dubbed seamless updates to Android smartphones back in 2016. During updates, smartphones are useless and users have to wait until the process is completed. However, Google's new feature enables these updates to be installed in the background without interrupting the phone owner's day-to-day use.

The user has to simply reboot the smartphone once the process is completed to start using the updated system. Much to the chagrin of Samsung fans, the Galaxy S23 series does not support seamless Android updates. Earlier reports indicated Android 13 would require smartphones from the Korean tech giant to support Seamless Updates.

Regrettably, that doesn't seem to be the case with the Galaxy S23 series trio. The word on the street is that Samsung is gearing up to roll out Seamless Updates to Galaxy smartphones with One UI 6.0 later this year. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S33 Ultra do not ship with the seamless updates feature.

Notably, the publication tested the recently unveiled flagship smartphones using Inware and the Treble Check apps for Android. The apps confirmed the absence of this functionality on the Galaxy S23 lineup. Folks at Gadgets 360 also checked the Galaxy S23 Ultra using the Treble Check app and found that the handset does not support seamless updates.

To recap, last year's Galaxy S22 series of smartphones didn't support Android Seamless Updates as well. Apparently, Samsung skips this Android Seamless Updates feature because it consumes a lot of storage.