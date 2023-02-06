Some pieces of vital information regarding the camera hardware of the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones have surfaced online. To recap, the Korean tech giant took the wraps off its latest Galaxy S-series of flagship smartphones during the Unpacked 2023 event last week.

Some details about the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaced online ahead of the Unpacked event. Now, reviewers have revealed some more details about the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. It is no secret that the highest-end Ultra model features a mammoth 200MP main camera.

However, the standard Galaxy S23 and S23+ retained the main camera of their successors. In other words, the non-Ultra models come with a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 camera sensor. This isn't surprising given that Samsung has a reputation for using one main camera for a couple of generations.

The ISOCELL GN3 is a 1/1.56-inch sensor, which is quite smaller than the primary cameras on most of its rival flagship smartphones. However, it is still bigger than the main cameras on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. The vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ house new ultra-wide-angle lens like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23+ hardware details:



-Display Driver IC: Samsung S6E3FAC



-Cameras

50MP Main: Samsung S5KGN3

12MP Wide-Angle: Sony IMX564

10MP Telephoto: Samsung S5K3K1

12MP Selfie: Samsung S5K3LU



-RAM: LPDDR5x

-ROM: UFS 4.0



-Charging IC: NXP PCA9481

This is an incremental upgrade from IMX563 to the 1/2.55-inch IMX564. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ come with the same 10MP S5K3K1 that can be seen on last year's Galaxy S22 lineup. These zoom lenses are placed underneath telephoto lenses.

It looks like the 1/3.94-inch S5K3K1 is a version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's S5K3J1 zoom camera. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra, on the other hand, feature an all-new IMX754 zoom camera. Notably, the Xiaomi 13 uses the S5K3K1 as a telephoto camera sensor.

Surprisingly, Samsung utilized the same selfie camera for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra smartphones. Previously launched non-Ultra models have worse selfie cameras compared to their Ultra siblings. Apparently, Samsung has adopted a new approach this year.

The Galaxy S23 series of smartphone house a front-mounted 12MP S5K3LU shooter for selfies and video calling. The S5K3LU is a significant upgrade over the S22 Ultra's 40MP S5KGH1. This camera sensor is an even bigger upgrade than the 10MP IMX374 available on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones.