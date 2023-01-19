Some reports claim Samsung's upcoming S-series smartphones will carry steeper price tags than their predecessors in select markets. However, a recently spotted document from an American network carrier Verizon doesn't align with these speculations.

The aforesaid leaked document confirms the Korean smartphone giant will retain the $800 starting price for its latest flagship offering. Aside from this, all sorts of other details about the Galaxy S23 series have also popped up on the internet lately.

Verizon's leaked promotional leaflet for the Galaxy S23 series was originally shared on Reddit. It was discovered and reshared by 9To5Google. The recently spotted promotional leaflet sheds more light on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The document divulges a myriad of key details including the Galaxy S23 series' launch date, pre-order date, announcement date, features, and pricing.

First, it confirms that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones on February 1, 2023. These S-series phones will go on pre-order the same day they break cover.

According to the leaked document, the Galaxy S23 series' launch will take place on February 17, 2023. Earlier reports indicated that the upcoming smartphones will cost $100 more than their predecessors.

However, the new carrier leaks suggest that is not the case in the US. Verizon's spec sheet shows that the Galaxy S23 base model's starting price is $799.99.

The Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, will cost $999.99. The highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra will set you back $1,199.99. It is worth mentioning here that last year's Galaxy S22 series carry the same MSRP values for each model.

The Galaxy S23 users can also opt for carrier contract options that reportedly start at $22.22/month for the Galaxy S23's base model. The carrier contract for the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $33.33/month.

The Galaxy S23 lineup will be available in four eye-catching colour options. These include Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, and Cream.

According to a leaked image, the base Galaxy S23 model will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Likewise, the Galaxy S23+ will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's base model will have 256GB of storage, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Ultra model could be available in a larger storage variant featuring 12GB of RAM.