The Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, the Ultra model is expected to boast sufficiently good features and decent specifications.

The Korean smartphone giant is likely to divulge key details about the Galaxy S23 trio during the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. In the meantime, noted leakers continue to reveal pieces of vital information regarding the upcoming flagship smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't likely to bring major upgrades over the Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to some reports. Still, the upcoming flagship phone could house a mammoth 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the back.

Official Technical Sheet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (always for France)



So we can confirm that there will be a 1TB version (and not only from Samsung Shop)https://t.co/qzYJFExZOI — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 17, 2023

Twitter leaker Bilibilikun has revealed the entire Galaxy S23 Ultra spec sheet ahead of an official announcement. To recap, the tipster has already revealed the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheets.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate of the Ultra model can range between 1Hz and 120Hz, unlike the other Galaxy S23 series phones.

An earlier report indicated that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. However, another report put this speculation to rest by claiming the device will support 1,750 nits of peak brightness like its precursor.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available in multiple memory/storage options. You can choose between 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1,024GB of onboard storage capacity.

Under the hood, the phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 10W wireless charging support will power up the entire system.

The last-gen flagship had the same battery capacity but supported slightly faster 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer a myriad of connectivity options including an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Aside from this, it has NFC, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. In addition to the 200MP main camera, the S23 Ultra will house a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/ 1.4, 120-degree FOV.

Moreover, the handset will come with a 10MP telephoto lens (f/ 2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS). The rear panel also features another 10MP periscope telephoto lens with f/ 4.9, 10x optical zoom, and OIS.

The handset supports 8K video recording at 30 FPS. The 4K recording max out at 60 FPS although the sensor can record at 120 FPS. Upfront, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 12MP HDR10+ capable camera, while its predecessor came with a 40MP front shooter.