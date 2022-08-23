The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly bring major upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The highly anticipated smartphone could house an upgraded camera setup.

Furthermore, Samsung has confirmed the presence of the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor on the upcoming smartphone. In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a massive 200MP main sensor.

However, it is worth mentioning here that Samsung isn't the first company to launch the first 200MP camera-equipped smartphone. Motorola and Xiaomi have already launched handsets that house a 200MP shooter. On the downside, the Motorola and Xiaomi smartphones pack the older Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor under the hood. Notably, the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 is a radically overhauled version of the ISOCELL HP1.

So, the ISOCELL HP3 can capture better photos, as well as videos. The quality of the output is not even affected even when you skip the software-based processing. According to a report by IT News, the ISOCELL HP3 200MP sensor will serve as the primary camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, this sensor will be available only on the Ultra models. It will oust the existing 108MP sensor that made its debut on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The report also claims that the South Korean tech giant has discussed its decision to bring a 200MP sensor on the new Ultra model with its camera partners. The 200MP sensors for Samsung smartphones will be manufactured by Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics.

Samsung could end up using the 200MP ISOCELL HP3 for its pocket-friendly devices in the near future. However, the sensor will be available only on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and other flagship devices.

The ISOCELL HP1 could trickle down to more affordable mid-range devices from other brands in six to eight months. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch sooner than expected.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was originally tipped to launch by the end of February 2023. Now, some new reports claim that the Samsung Galaxy S23 could hit the store shelves on Jan. 31, 2023. Samsung is also said to be prepping for a global launch.

Meanwhile, the company is mum about its plan to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in other regions outside its home country. Nevertheless, more vital pieces of information about the handset's launch could pop up on the internet soon.