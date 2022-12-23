The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's official moniker has been confirmed via its Bluetooth SIG certification listing. It looks like the Korean tech giant is on the verge of unveiling the next-gen of Galaxy A-series phones.

These handsets will hit the store shelves in multiple regions in the coming weeks. Notably, the long-rumoured Galaxy A33 5G successor dubbed the Galaxy A34 5G is also likely to break cover soon.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's launch timeline are still scarce. However, it is safe to assume that the smartphone will launch soon since it has passed through the Bluetooth SIG certification website.

The rumour mill has divulged a myriad of details about the Galaxy A34 5G in the past. Now, the Bluetooth SIG listing has revealed a couple of new details regarding the upcoming 5G-ready phone.

First, the Bluetooth SIG listing confirms the Galaxy A34 5G has model number SM-A346B_DSN. Aside from this, it shows that the device will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Regrettably, the listing does not reveal any other piece of vital information about the Galaxy A34 5G. Nevertheless, previously leaked design renders of the smartphone have given us a glimpse into its outward appearance.

According to leaked design renders, the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's display will sport a waterdrop notch at the top. Moreover, the phone will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch display.

This screen will be surrounded by thin bezels, but it appears to have a thick chin. The rear panel will house three circular cutouts for the camera sensors.

Also, there will be an LED flash module on the back panel. The right spine of the Galaxy A34 5G will accommodate the power and volume buttons.

Likewise, the bottom edge will house the phone's primary speaker grille. The USB Type-C port will also be available at the bottom edge.

Moreover, a report by GizNext suggests the Galaxy A34 5G will be available for purchase in a Black colour option. The report further suggests that the Galaxy A-series mid-range phone could go official in 2023.

A few upcoming Galaxy A series phones including the Galaxy A34 are already in the production stage, according to the report.