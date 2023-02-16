Samsung announced its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones during its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. Notably, the Galaxy S23 series comprises the standard Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most striking smartphone among the Galaxy S23 series trio. As the name suggests, it offers superior performance compared to the Galaxy S23 and S23+ models and other recently unveiled flagship phones. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's closest competitor is Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Samsung developed this processor in collaboration with Qualcomm. The Korean tech giant's mammoth flagship phone features highly efficient cooling solutions.

Still, the feature-laden Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra failed to outperform iPhone 14 Pro in terms of performance. CompareDial's latest Geekbench test (via GizmoChina) revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro performed a whopping 21.02 percent better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to the report, this could be a Geekbench 5 benchmark test.

El iPhone 14 Pro es un 20% más de un más rápido que Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ,una prueba hecha por CompareDial pic.twitter.com/U4q4w6PYs0 — UC Repairs (@UCRepairs) February 8, 2023

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro scored 1,874 points in the single-core performance test. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, managed to bag only 1,480 points in the same test. As a result, Apple's flagship phone outperformed Samsung's newly launched flagship offering by a significant 21.02 percent.

However, this gap narrowed to just 14.86 percent in the multi-core tests. The iPhone 14 Pro gained 5,384 points, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra lagged behind with a score of 4,584. To recap, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro alongside the iPhone 14 series during its Far Out event last year.

The iPhone 14 features an A15 Bionic chipset, coupled with a 5-core GPU. Apple's A-series processors obtained equally impressive results in a test last year. To recap, the A15 Bionic chip-backed iPhone 13 scored better than the Galaxy S22 in the single-core test not long ago. Even the iPhone 13 outperforms the Galaxy S23 series.

Apple’s 2½ year old iPhone 12 is 6% faster than the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for single-core performance - https://t.co/IwY1Thr65I — CompareDial (@CompareDial) February 9, 2023

Still, it is worth noting that these tests do not imply one device is necessarily better than the other. In fact, most users do not push their mid-range phones to this limit. Notably, these tests do not reflect real-life use cases. So, it is safe to say that both the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are great options.