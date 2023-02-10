The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra pack a customised version of Qualcomm's chipset dubbed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy. This chipset is made exclusively for Samsung smartphones.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning here that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor is faster than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The customised version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has higher GPU and CPU clock speeds. Aside from that, the Galaxy S23 trio offers improved thermals with the help of a highly competent vapor chamber cooler.

As a result, the smartphone scored high in a new single-core test. In fact, Galaxy S23 Ultra has become the world's fastest Android smartphone. Taking to Twitter, Golden Reviewer has shared an image that shows the Ultra model scored 1,600 points in a single-core CPU performance test on the Geekbench 5 cross-platform benchmark.

Ok , so I got the very first Android device in history to break 1600 single core in Geekbench 5#GalaxyS23Ultra #SnapdragonForGalaxy pic.twitter.com/yMEVbLfF8J — Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) February 9, 2023

Likewise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gained 5,311 points in the multi-core CPU performance test. This is one of the highest scores seen on most modern Android smartphones. So, it is safe to say that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a super fast smartphone that lets you perform tasks in the blink of an eye.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro took the second spot with 1,486 points in the single-core CPU performance test. The handset scored 5,211 points in the multi-core CPU test. The gaming smartphone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with a more efficient cooling solution.

Still, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro did not outperform the Galaxy S23 Ultra in these tests. The Galaxy S23 series uses a heat dissipation mechanism featuring a massive vapor chamber. Also, the device's higher-clocked CPU cores throttle less compared to the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's excellent performance can be attributed to its optimised software, large cooling mechanism, and faster chip.

The Galaxy S23 lineup successor will reportedly ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. So, the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra might beat Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 series hands down next year.